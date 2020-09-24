I didn’t meet a kobo in ANLCA’s account, Shittu replies critics

The former National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Olayiwola Shittu has debunked claims that he left N140,000 in the association’s account, stating that he didn’t meet a kobo in the coffers of the association when he took over as national president.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on the allegation that he left N140,000 in ANLCA’s account, Shittu stated that, “When I came to office as ANLCA national president, there was no paper, nothing. My predecessor, Njoku held sway for two years after Elochukwu left office, and didn’t hand over a thing to me. Everywhere ANLCA was until my coming into office was on tenancy and they usually threw us…