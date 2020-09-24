Lagos woos private sector on road rehabilitation, maintenance

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday formally commissioned the Victoria Island– Lekki Traffic Circulation Project, saying delivering the project would improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and eliminate perennial flooding issues, and bringing a boost for health and socio-economic well-being of the people.

It would be recalled that the most critical challenge, experienced on daily basis by residents/road users along the axis was the heavy traffic volume.

The Victoria Island – Lekki Traffic Circulation Project, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu, was flagged off in December last year, under a Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) Programme in…