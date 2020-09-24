Makinde, Okowa, Zulum bag Zik prize in good governance

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, alongside his Delta and Borno counterparts, have received the 2019 Zik prize in good governance.

Announcing the recipients of the Year 2019 Zik Prize in Leadership awards at a virtual press conference on Thursday, Professor Pat Utomi, on behalf of the Advisory board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), said after an exhaustive appraisal of nominees in the various award categories, the advisory board gives the prize in Good Governance to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

While noting that year 2020 was the silver jubilee of the award, Utomi…