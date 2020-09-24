Nigeria as global capital of under-five deaths

RECENTLY, Nigeria overtook India as the global capital for the deaths of children under the age of five. According to the 2020 mortality estimates released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria recorded 209,000 neonatal deaths in 1990, a 61,000 increase compared to 270,000 deaths in 2019. Quite disturbingly, the figure for the number of deaths among children aged five to 14 also increased from 104,000 in 1990 to 119,000 in 2019. While child deaths were uneven across regions, the situation was worse in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia. The report added that while the Covid-19 pandemic had limited direct impact on child mortality, countries worldwide…