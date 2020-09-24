Osun debt profile is no encumbrance to our development goals ― Alabi, deputy governor

Osun State deputy governor, Benedict Alabi has said the state debt profile has never been an encumbrance to the development goals of the present administration in the state.

He spoke with newsmen at a book presentation, “Life of a Quintessential Engineer: Biography of Engineer Oluyemi Oguntominiyi,” the immediate past director of highways construction and rehabilitation. He was also acting permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Works.

The deputy governor noted that the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola has embarked on massive infrastructural projects in the last two years to stimulate economic growth in the state.

He said: “The current administration in Osun State will be…