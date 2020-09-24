Provost excited at TETFund’s projects, lauds agency

The provost of the Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Niger State, Professor Faruk Rashid Haruna, has described the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as a viable and reliable federal government agency that supports institutions of higher learning to grow and develop.

He made the remarks over the weekend at the college in Kontagora while showcasing some 10 projects, estimated at over N1 billion, executed and completed by his administration through TETFund’s intervention.

Professor Haruna noted that without TETFund’s interventions at the FCE, Kontagora, some of the projects embarked upon by his administration in the last two years would not have been possible due to paucity…