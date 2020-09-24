Why Nigerian airlines face hostility in foreign countries

THE hitherto hostile aero politics many foreign countries subject Nigerian airlines to has been blamed on the role played by the domestic carriers themselves.

Speaking on the unfair international aero politics which has become topical across the country’s aviation sector, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Shehu Nuhu blamed the sad situation on the failure of many of the Nigerian carriers to carry along the regulatory body and the ministry of aviation while going to negotiate with the foreign countries they intend to operate into.

The DG NCAA expressed optimism that if the domestic airlines had done the needful to carry the aviation authorities…