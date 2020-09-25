Blasphemy: Director of Auschwitz Museum writes Buhari to pardon 13-year-old, says he’s ready to share part of the sentence

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Conviction of 13-year-old on Blasphemy, auschwitz museum

The Director of Auschwitz Museum and Memorial, Dr Piotr Cywinski has written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking for the pardon of 13-year-old Omar Farouq, who was sentenced by a Sharia Court in Kano over blasphemy. The Director of Auschwitz Museum also in the letter dated today, September 25, said he is willing to share part […]

Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

