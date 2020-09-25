



Tribune Online

Blasphemy: Director of Auschwitz Museum writes Buhari to pardon 13-year-old, says he’s ready to share part of the sentence

The Director of Auschwitz Museum and Memorial, Dr Piotr Cywinski has written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking for the pardon of 13-year-old Omar Farouq, who was sentenced by a Sharia Court in Kano over blasphemy. The Director of Auschwitz Museum also in the letter dated today, September 25, said he is willing to share part […]

Blasphemy: Director of Auschwitz Museum writes Buhari to pardon 13-year-old, says he’s ready to share part of the sentence

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune