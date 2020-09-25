



Buhari renews appointments of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB chief executives

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja on Friday, the renewals followed recommendations to the President by Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune