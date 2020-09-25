Don’t join proposed strike by Labour, FG warns civil servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions. A statement that emanated from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in Abuja on Friday reminded them that there is a court injunction restraining the workers from going […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

