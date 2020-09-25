FG orders deportation of 10 Egyptians, 7 Sri Lankans





The Federal Government has approved the deportation of 10 Egyptians and seven Sri Lankans with immediate effect. Mr Sunday James, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. James said that the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, […]

