FG sympathises with victims of Lagos gas explosion 

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq has expressed deep sadness after a gas tanker exploded in Lagos, injuring over 50 persons and razing several buildings and vehicles. The minister sympathized with the injured and those who lost their homes to the inferno during the incident which occurred on […]

