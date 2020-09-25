Need to tread with care

Miscreants could be forgiven for not knowing that to create a Republic from an existing one requires two popular methods, especially where there are no Secession Clauses in the Constitution: Universal Referendum procedure, which may take several years and Unilateral Declaration, otherwise known as secession.

Either way, nothing good will come to the South-West people. The first one will take our time, energy and resources while the rest of the world will carry on ignoring our grumblings.

The second option will be suicidal. The remaining part of the country will jump at the opportunity to crush the arrogant but envied race. They have done it before.

They will want to “Keep Nigeria One”…