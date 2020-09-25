Pick your winner! Who pockets Biggie’s N85m on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija Season 5 which has been holding a continental audience glued to their screens for the past ten weeks finally comes to an end on Sunday.

The hugely popular show had 20 contestants locked up in a house for a mouth-watering prize of N85 million for the last housemate who will be expected to switch off the lights in the house on the last day, this Sunday.

Its audience has, over the weeks, been captivated with the various housemates, with many forming camps to support their favourite. From the icons to the elites, superions to the dorathians, fans picked their favourites in a matter of days.

From the second week, housemate(s) were evicted. Last week,…