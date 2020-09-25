RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos embarks on innovation, renovation for guests’ convenience

RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos, leading lifestyle and hospitality destination and a member of the global RadissonBlu Hotel Group has embarked on an ambitious innovation and renovation exercise to the tune of NGN1.3 billion with the sole aim of guaranteeing the safety and convenience of guests during and post the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel has rolled out a comprehensive strategy of innovation and renovation concentrating on the safety of the guests to accelerate the anticipated recovery from the pandemic.

According to Wellington Mpofu, Director of Sales and Marketing, RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos, the hotel has embarked on an ambitious renovation programme to the tune of NGN1.3 billion…