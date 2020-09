Tribune Online

49 children under five years have so far died as a result of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and other health-related problems in Gombe state between January to August, The disclosure was made just as the state government has been called upon, to as a matter of necessity release fund for the procurement of HIV testing […]

