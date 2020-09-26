



Tribune Online

2023 Kogi governorship election I’m not interested, says Olafemi

A former governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi has debunked the rumour making the round that he wants to contest for 2023 governorship election in the state. Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday, the former Speaker said he had never informed anybody about having the ambition to contest for governor. He noted that […]

2023 Kogi governorship election I’m not interested, says Olafemi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune