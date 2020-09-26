



Tribune Online

Alleged stripping: I’ll honour police invitation to defend myself, says owner of hotel, Gbagi

Former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, on Saturday, says he’ll honour any invitation by the police over an alleged dehumanization of four staff of Signatious Hotel & Suites Ltd located at Effurun, Delta State. Rumours of the arrest of the former minister by police operatives awash the social media as well as […]

Alleged stripping: I’ll honour police invitation to defend myself, says owner of hotel, Gbagi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune