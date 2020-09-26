



Tribune Online

Fayemi to meet Buhari over nationwide strike, as NGF parleys organised labour

The chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi is expected to meet President Muhammadu Buhari as part of efforts geared toward halting the nationwide strike planned by the Organised Labour as from Monday. The details of the meeting were contained in a communique issued after the meeting with the leadership of Nigeria Labour […]

Fayemi to meet Buhari over nationwide strike, as NGF parleys organised labour

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune