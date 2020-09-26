



Tribune Online

NIHOTOUR partners private sector for World Tourism Day celebration

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa has called for strategic synergy between government and the private sector for a sustainable framework that will grow the industry as Nigeria joined the global community to celebrate the 2020 World Tourism Day. This year’s World Tourism Day with the […]

NIHOTOUR partners private sector for World Tourism Day celebration

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune