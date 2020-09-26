Olojo Festival: We “ll maximise potentials of culture, tourism to boost Osun economy ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday in Ile-Ife said his administration would maximise the potentials of culture and tourism to boost the economy of the state. He maintained that frantic efforts were being made to harness the potentials of culture and tourism subsector, with a view to shore up the revenue generation base […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

