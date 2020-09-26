



Tribune Online

Police arrest 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his 60-year-old father with shovel in Anambra

Anambra State police command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Mr Chisom Ogum, for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave at Umuomaku Community in Orumba South local government area of the state. In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect was arrested on […]

Police arrest 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his 60-year-old father with shovel in Anambra

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune