Don’t politicise Alawo stool, royal houses caution Osun govt

Royal houses in Awo, headquarters of Egbedore local government area of Osun State have opposed the alleged plan by the state government plan to impose a leader of the legislative arm of the local government, Hon Taiwo AbduRasaq Adegboye, as the next Alawo of Awo. They contended that the state government should desist from politicising […]

