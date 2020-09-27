



Tribune Online

Former Sports minister awards scholarship to winners of spelling competition

A former Minister for Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has awarded scholarships to six students that emerged winners of a spelling competition organized in Ilorin, Kwara State. The competition organized by the Saving Dreams Foundation was sponsored by the former minister, who is also a one time Kwara State Commissioner for ducation. Mallam Abdullahi announced university […]

Former Sports minister awards scholarship to winners of spelling competition

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune