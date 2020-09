Tribune Online

Four Airforce personnel sentenced for misappropriating cooperative society money

Four executive members of the 151 Base Services Group (151 BSG) Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Makurdi, who were standing trial before a General Court Martial (GCM), sitting at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Makurdi for criminal misappropriation of over N41,000,000.00, were, on 24 September 2020, awarded various sentences. The four NAF personnel, who were arraigned […]

Four Airforce personnel sentenced for misappropriating cooperative society money

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune