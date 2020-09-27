Nigeria records 136 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 58,198

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,198. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday. “On the 26th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

