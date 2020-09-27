



Oyo government is working on repositioning schools ― Commissioner

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasukanmi Olaleye, at the weekend reiterated the commitment of the government to reposition schools within the state, adding that the incumbent government is committed to providing qualitative and free education to all in the state. The commissioner represented by the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi […]

Oyo government is working on repositioning schools ― Commissioner

Source: Nigerian Tribune