



Tribune Online

PHOTOS: PDP leaders from the North hold crucial talks with Obasanjo, Babangida

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Northern part of the country on Sunday evening held talks with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in what they called an advocacy visit to the former leader. The leaders of the party also on Saturday morning, held talks with former Military President, […]

PHOTOS: PDP leaders from the North hold crucial talks with Obasanjo, Babangida

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune