Tribune Online

Rumble in Ijaw community

Ebenezer Adurokiya reports that members of the Benikrukru community, host to Chevron Nigeria Limited’s Abiteye Oil Field in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta States, recently staged a peaceful protest to demand for their rights, amidst stifling economic situation. The protest was slated for 6:00a.m on Wednesday, September 16, so there was the […]

Rumble in Ijaw community

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune