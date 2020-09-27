Tambuwal inaugurates 36-man committee for Hisbah

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Tambuwal inaugurates 36-man committee for Hisbah

Tambuwal, DRY SEASON, FLOODING, Sokoto govt targets 235,000 individuals, 58,000 households for SIP, Sokoto govt , UK, ICT , Gwandu .Sokoto State, construction of sports arena, flyovers, roads, NBS, COVID-19 Sokoto, Tambuwal, poorest states,NGF, Tambuwal, financial autonomy, Tambuwal,Rape, Sokoto, development, out-of-school children

As a result of tussle for power and factionalisation of the leadership of the Hisbah committee in the state, the Sokoto State government has disbanded it and halted all its activities. This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal  while inaugurating a 36-man committee saddled with the responsibility of re-organising and harmonising the activities of […]

Tambuwal inaugurates 36-man committee for Hisbah
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR