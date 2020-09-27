



Tambuwal inaugurates 36-man committee for Hisbah

As a result of tussle for power and factionalisation of the leadership of the Hisbah committee in the state, the Sokoto State government has disbanded it and halted all its activities. This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while inaugurating a 36-man committee saddled with the responsibility of re-organising and harmonising the activities of […]

