BREAKING: Laycon wins BBNaija season five

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 TV reality show, has won the N85 million total prize set aside for the singular winner of the show. He emerged winner after 71 days in the Big Brother Naija House among 19 other contestants in the hotly contested competition. The finale […]

