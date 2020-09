Tribune Online

BREAKING: Uduaghan returns to PDP

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, officially returns to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Uduaghan had left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build-up to the 2015 general elections and contested for the Delta South Senatorial district ticket but lost to incumbent Senator James Manager of the PDP. Unconfirmed […]

