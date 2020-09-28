



Tribune Online

CBN, BDCs and exchange rate stability

The BDC sector has, for decades, remained a critical component of the Nigerian financial market, playing pivotal role in exchange rate stability and job creation in addition to supporting Nigeria’s growth agenda and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) commitment to regulating the industry. Sulaimon Olanrewaju reports. African economies and businesses lose over $30.4billion annually […]

CBN, BDCs and exchange rate stability

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune