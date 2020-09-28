Education, the path to people’s liberation

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Education, the path to people’s liberation

education

At about this time last year, the Nigerian People’s Liberation Front (NPLF) was featured in the ‘Letters to the Editor column of the Tribune newspapers. I had envisioned hundreds of patriots, freedom fighters, those who are sick and tired of the merry-go-round activities of our corrupt politicians, political godfathers and their stooges in government, people […]

Education, the path to people’s liberation
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR