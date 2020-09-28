



El-Rufai heads APC committee to reconcile Fayemi, Ojudu, others in Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday constituted a reconciliation committee headed by the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, to resolve the crisis in the Ekiti State chapter of the party which has been embroiled in accusations and counter accusations leading to suspension galore in the party. The state chapter of the party had […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune