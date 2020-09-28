



Kogi CJ promises quick dispensation of court cases

THE Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi has promised quick dispensation of court cases in the state. Speaking in Lokoja, on Monday, at a special court sitting marking the commencement of the Kogi State Judiciary legal year, Justice Olusiyi said under his leadership, there will be speedy, efficient and effective […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune