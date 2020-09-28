



Tribune Online

Trump paid only 750 dollars in federal income tax in 2016 ― NY Times

Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars in federal income tax in 2016, the year he won the US presidential election, the New York Times wrote in an explosive investigative report late Sunday. The president, a self-proclaimed billionaire, paid the same amount in 2017, and nothing at all in 10 of the 15 previous years largely […]

Trump paid only 750 dollars in federal income tax in 2016 ― NY Times

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune