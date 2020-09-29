27-year-old man escapes from suspected ritual killers in Ibadan

A 27-year-old man escaped death in the early hours of Tuesday after suspected ritual killers tried to use him for rituals.

According to an eye witness, Wole Williams, the victim suddenly ran out of a bush path of the Obafemi Awolowo stadium after being attacked by the suspected ritualist.

The eye witness noted that on hearing the victim, a search party was organised to fish out the suspected ritualist in the bush after the ritualist had escaped from his den.

“I was here when we suddenly saw the man running out of the bush, at first, we thought it was two mad men fighting, because we had lots of mad men living around this place, we decided to move close to him when they continued shouting…