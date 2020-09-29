Bandits kidnap council boss, kill motorcyclist in Kaduna

The  Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr. Katuka Humble has been kidnapped by bandits. Mr Humble was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday when a motorcyclist was conveying him to his farm.  Eyewitness remarked that the local government boss was kidnapped around Kiduni village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. ALSO […]

