FG recovered N700bn through Whistleblower policy

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
FG recovered N700bn through Whistleblower policy

whistleblower policy, FAAC shares N682.060bn for August, double taxation, loan, stabilisation fund, NAS, Ahmed, benchmark

As the Federal Government prepares to formalise its ad-hoc whistleblower policy through legislation, it was revealed on Tuesday that it had so far recovered over N700 billion from the use of the initiative. At the national conference on the whistleblower policy in Nigeria in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the policy, which “presents a unique […]

FG recovered N700bn through Whistleblower policy
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR