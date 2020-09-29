



FG recovered N700bn through Whistleblower policy

As the Federal Government prepares to formalise its ad-hoc whistleblower policy through legislation, it was revealed on Tuesday that it had so far recovered over N700 billion from the use of the initiative. At the national conference on the whistleblower policy in Nigeria in Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the policy, which “presents a unique […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune