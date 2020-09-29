Lagos Assembly calls Sanwo-Olu to harmonise MSMEs for sustainability 

Lagos Assembly calls Sanwo-Olu to harmonise MSMEs for sustainability 

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa has called on the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct all relevant agencies in the state economic sector to harmonise all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) in order to establish a supportive sustainable structure. This was established during the business of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

