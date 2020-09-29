



Oba of Benin warns Wike, others: We don’t want godfathers for our gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki. The Omo N’Oba who gave the counsel Tuesday evening when the Rivers State governor, Nyelsom Wike, led three other PDP governors […]

