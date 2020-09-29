



Popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Bayo Faleke, to release new video

All is now set for the premiere and release of a video from the stable of Ibadan-based broadcaster and actor, Dr Bayo Faleke, popularly known as Bayo ooo. The video, titled: “Epistle to ‘Baba Mai Gaskiya’ is scheduled to be premiered online @TvAfrikana, Kaakaki Radio, Facebook and YouTube channel on Wednesday, 30th September, while it […]

