Sterling Bank reassures Nigerian farmers of steady support

STERLING Bank Plc, has reassured stakeholders in the agricultural value chain of its steady and unwavering support by pledging to partner with operators that are committed to the development of the sector in the country.

Group Head, Agric and Solid Minerals, Sterling Bank, Mrs. Bukola Awosanya, disclosed this at the virtual Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) held recently in Lagos and Abuja concurrently with the theme: Fast Forward Agriculture: Exploiting the Next Revolution.

She said the Bank will also provide advisory services and help farmers to develop their businesses in a way that their financial transactions and businesses improve profitability.

“Our goal is to ensure that the…