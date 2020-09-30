



Buhari wants IMF to support developing countries with reserved assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the reallocation of unused International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserved assets currently held by developed countries, to support recovery efforts in developing economies. According to him, this will help to address urgent financing needs and advance the sustainable development of countries in the era of COVID-19 and beyond. The President, […]

