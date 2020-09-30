



Tribune Online

Lagos Assembly set to harmonize traffic laws, cautions vehicle owners about negligence, recklessness

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed its readiness to harmonize the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform (Amendment) Laws 2018. To achieve this, a day public hearing was organized on Wednesday 30 September at the Assembly Pavilion, where stakeholders faulted some of the provisions of the Bill. The bills are entitled; “A Law to […]

Lagos Assembly set to harmonize traffic laws, cautions vehicle owners about negligence, recklessness

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune