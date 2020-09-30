PENCOM board: Senator Abaribe, others adamant over opposition to Buhari’s nominee

Certain federal lawmakers opposed to the nomination of Aishat Dahir Umar for the exalted office of Director-General of the National Pension Commission are not relenting in frustrating her confirmation by the senate.

A source told Tribune Online that the South-East caucus in the National Assembly will meet tonight ( Wednesday) to further take a position.

Indication emerged from the floor of the Senate on Wednesday when Senator representing Abia South and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, seconded the motion by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

Seconding the motion before the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan directed the Committee…