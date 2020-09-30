



PIB passage to expand economic growth, improve revenue flow ― Kyari

The Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday, said passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will expand economic growth via improved revenue flows from the oil and gas sector. He said the bill is one that is long overdue stressing that the corporation is committed to supporting sustainable legislation that […]

