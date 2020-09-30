Reps seek upgrade of Aminu Kano Int’l Airport to world-class standard

The House of Representatives (Reps) on Tuesday called on Federal Government to expedite actions towards the certification and upgrade Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to a world-class standard. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Haruna Dederi on resumption from the 10 weeks annual recess. In his lead […]

