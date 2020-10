Tribune Online

At 60, Nigeria must be restructured

TODAY, against all odds, Nigeria attains the Diamond Age as a corporate entity. It has been a perilous, thorny and fractious journey paved with civilian charade and military mischief, but there is no doubt that the country’s continued existence as a sovereign entity is worth acknowledging. The country fought a civil war and seems to […]

At 60, Nigeria must be restructured

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune